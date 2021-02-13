Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declines By 49.0%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 575,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

