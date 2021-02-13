Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Drops By 50.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KISB stock remained flat at $$28.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Get Kish Bancorp alerts:

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, demand, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.