Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Drops By 50.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of KISB stock remained flat at $$28.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.