Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Decreases By 50.2%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the January 14th total of 170,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,354. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

