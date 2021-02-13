Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 43.0%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIZI traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 7,563,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.50 million and a PE ratio of -15.66. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

