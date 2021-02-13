Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 43.0%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LIZI traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 7,563,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.50 million and a PE ratio of -15.66. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
Lizhi Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.