Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Increases By 102.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $3.80 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

