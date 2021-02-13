Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Increases By 102.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $3.80 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
