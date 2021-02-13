Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Declines By 46.9%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCMJ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 911,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ MCMJ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,502. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.