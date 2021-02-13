Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Increases By 91.2%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,921. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

