Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles.

