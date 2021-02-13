Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 47.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the January 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

