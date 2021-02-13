Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Drops By 50.8%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,280,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,394,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.07. 1,048,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. nCino has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

