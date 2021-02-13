Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Drops By 46.2%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

OTCMKTS NENTF traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NENTF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.