Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Decreases By 44.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NTDTY stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.