Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 44.4%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. NuZee has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

