Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 44.4%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. NuZee has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45.
About NuZee
