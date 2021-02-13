Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Increases By 84.7%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 2,139,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

