Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Rises By 87.0%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the January 14th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,619.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OERLF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

