Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Declines By 46.4%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 14th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,412 shares of company stock valued at $693,949 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

ONCS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 175,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,687. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

