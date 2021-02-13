Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Decreases By 51.1%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 14th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 273,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

