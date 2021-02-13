Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Increases By 118.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.40 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OTR Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.