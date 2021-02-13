Short Interest in People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Decreases By 50.0%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PBCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. People’s Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Get People's Bank of Commerce alerts:

People’s Bank of Commerce Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for People's Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.