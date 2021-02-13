Short Interest in People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Decreases By 50.0%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PBCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. People’s Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.
People’s Bank of Commerce Company Profile
