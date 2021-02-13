Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 51.1%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 14th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FENG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 2,760,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,157. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

