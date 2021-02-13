Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Increases By 103.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

