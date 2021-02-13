Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Declines By 43.6%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 465,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,177. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.