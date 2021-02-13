Short Interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Drops By 47.1%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PRLB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 748,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,404. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

