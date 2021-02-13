Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 48.9%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 14th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWBYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 1,781,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

