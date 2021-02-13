Short Interest in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Declines By 46.1%

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 612,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405 over the last ninety days.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Replay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.