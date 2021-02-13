Short Interest in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Declines By 46.1%

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 612,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Replay Acquisition Company Profile
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.