Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Rises By 90.5%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the January 14th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $6.99 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

