Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Decreases By 49.7%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

