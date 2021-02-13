Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Drops By 47.6%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 14th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.17.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

