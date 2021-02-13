Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Grows By 78.6%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the January 14th total of 475,700 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

STSA opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

