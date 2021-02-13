Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Declines By 47.2%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About Scorpio Gold
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.