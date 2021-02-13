Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Declines By 47.2%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

