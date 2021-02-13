Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expands By 82.0%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of SemiLEDs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,443. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

