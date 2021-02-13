Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Declines By 43.8%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,995.0 days.
Shares of Shimao Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Shimao Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $3.12.
Shimao Group Company Profile
