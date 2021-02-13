Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Grows By 109.7%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $76.71 on Friday. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSDOY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

