Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Drops By 46.2%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMGI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
SMG Industries Company Profile
