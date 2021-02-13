Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Drops By 46.2%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMGI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

