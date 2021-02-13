Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rises By 123.2%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

