Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Drops By 43.4%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE SOGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 652,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
