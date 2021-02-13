Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Drops By 43.4%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 652,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sogou by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

