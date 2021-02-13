Short Interest in Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Declines By 50.0%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. Soitec has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $108.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

