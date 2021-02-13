Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Declines By 50.0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLNG opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.23. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

