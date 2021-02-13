Short Interest in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Decreases By 51.2%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 14th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,501.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

