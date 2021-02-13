Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 48.1%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TTDKY stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

