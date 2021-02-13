Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases By 100.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of TBLMY opened at $14.76 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

