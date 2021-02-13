Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Decreases By 52.0%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
