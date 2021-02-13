Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 48.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

