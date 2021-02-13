Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 48.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 14th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

