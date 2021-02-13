Short Interest in VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Declines By 45.7%

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,802,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGLS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VG Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

