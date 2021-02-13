Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Declines By 49.3%

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 20,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,611. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

