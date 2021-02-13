Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Rises By 95.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 26,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,224. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

