Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 49.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XYF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 97,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

