Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Drops By 50.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

YOKEY stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

