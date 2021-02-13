Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Drops By 50.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
YOKEY stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
