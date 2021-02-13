ShowHand (HAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. ShowHand has a market cap of $55,866.16 and $69.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

